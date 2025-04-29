Chestnut Hill Sports to close its doors after nearly 40 years

It's been part of the fabric of one Philly community for almost four decades, but at the end of the week, Chestnut Hill Sports will close its doors forever.

FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney spoke with the owners about their decision to retire and customers who are crushed to lose this neighborhood shop.

What they're saying:

Chestnut Hill Sports, located at the top of Germantown Avenue, is an institution in Chestnut Hill.

Generations of families have been buying sports equipment from this family-owned business since it opened back in 1989.

"We bought his first pair of cleats here," said Angelique Brown, a customer.

Little did Angelique Brown know these cleats would be the last pair she'd buy her son here.

We just happened to be driving home from school, and he needs cleats, and I saw the sign, and I was like... NO!" Angelique exclaimed.

The beloved sporting goods store is closing. Owners Tom Amodie and George Chiodo say it's been an amazing run, but it's just time.

"It's 40 years, and aside from knowing each other since kindergarten, we also worked at another sporting goods store in Chestnut Hill. We've been doing this since probably 13 years old. Yeah, yeah. It's a long time, 50-something years now," said George Chiodo, co-owner of Chestnut Hill Sports.

"I have mixed feelings still. I met a lot of nice people. The kids I coached, they have kids who are coming in, talk about generations," added Tom Amodie, co-owner.

This mom says it's a big loss for the community. There aren't many places like this left.

"We've been coming here because my kids do a lot of sports. It's a nice intimate place. I loved meeting the gentleman's mother from Italy. I'm from Italy too. It's always been special. Special and convenient," said Elisa Schwab Clewis, a customer.

Tom and George appreciate the outpouring of love and support. They say it means a lot after all these years in business.

"It's a neighborhood store. Everyone supports us locally, and that's why we lasted so long, I think," George said.

"Really has not hit me yet. Probably when we lock up the door and turn the key for the last time. That's when it will probably hit me," Tom added.

It certainly won't be the same on the Ave. without Chestnut Hill Sports.

The final day is Sunday.

What's next:

Bowman Properties bought the building.

A representative tells me they are still working out details with a new business, but that it is going to be something positive for Chestnut Hill, and folks will love it.