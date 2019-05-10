Chicago boy in need of blood stem cell donor to save his life

The family of a 6-year-old Humboldt Park boy is searching for a blood stem cell donor for their son.

The national marrow donor program organization, "Be The Match," is helping spread the word to find a donor for Alfredo, who is suffering from a genetic disorder. Alfredo was hospitalized frequently for the first three years of his life with gastro-intestinal issues, and was diagnosed with IL-10 Reception Deficiency, a rare genetic disorder.

Alfredo has not found a match within the nationwide "Be The Match" registry, and is not a match with any of his siblings.

Ethnically diverse donors, especially of Hispanic heritage, are needed. Donors ages 18-44 who share the same ethnicity as the patients are the most likely to match.

"Be The Match" is a national marrow donor program, helping the more than 12,000 patients who are diagnosed annually with blood cancers and disorders. Registering for the donor list requires only a cheek swab.

To help Alfredo, you can visit http://join.bethematch.org/Alfredo or text: Alfredo to 61474.