Expand / Collapse search

Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights warehouse

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:02PM
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Heights fire: Crews battle extra-alarm fire at furniture warehouse

Morgan Li is a third-generation family-owned business that had just completed the purchase of the 230,000-square-foot production facility that contains13 acres of space. The warehouse houses furniture and fabrics, the spokesman said.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - Crews were battling an extra-alarm fire that started at a furniture warehouse Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at furniture manufacturer Morgan Li in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m.

The blaze sent large plumes of smoke high in the sky above the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

The fire was struck out a little before noon, but crews were still on scene to handle hot spots as they arised.

Video shows flames erupt at furniture warehouse

Fire erupted at a Chicago Heights furniture warehouse. Kevin Drouba caught the flames on camera. CREDIT: Kevin Droba

Morgan Li is a third-generation family-owned business that had just completed the purchase of the 230,000-square-foot production facility that contains 13 acres of space. The warehouse houses furniture and fabrics, the spokesman said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

Sprawling fire breaks out in factory building in Chicago Heights

A massive fire engulfed a factory building in Chicago Heights early Monday morning.

Morgan Li said the facility was one of five manufacturing factories that it operates.

"We will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community," the company said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.