Chicago mass shooting: New details released after child killed, 10 wounded on South Side

Chicago police released new details after a child was killed and 10 other people were wounded at a family gathering on the South Side Saturday night.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood at 9:18 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds.

A witness told police that they saw a black sedan pull up and someone inside fired multiple shots into the crowd before fleeing southbound on Damen Avenue.

According to reports, dozens of people were outside a home in the area for a family gathering.

Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot in the head. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Three other children were wounded by gunfire. A 1-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and is in critical condition. An 8-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was also listed in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his hand and is in good condition.

Police say seven adults were wounded by gunfire. Their ages and injuries are as follows:

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the left side of her back and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 38-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left heel and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 36-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right bicep, tricep, and left side of the back and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left forearm and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

Chicago police held a news conference with preliminary information late Saturday night. CPD Area 1 Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.

Officers found 18 bullets on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.