Chickie's and Pete's brawl: Philadelphia police sergeant assaulted, arrests made

A Philadelphia police officer was punched in the face multiple times while working to break up a brawl outside of a popular South Philadelphia restaurant.

Friday night, police responded to Chickie’s and Pete’s on Packer Avenue and found two groups of people engaged in a fight following a family gathering.

Officers attempted to disperse the crowd, but the fighting continued.

A Philadelphia police sergeant attempted to detain one person that was identified as an instigator. That’s when police say that person resisted arrest and struck the sergeant in the face four times.

Police say the sergeant defended himself and became engaged in a physical struggle with the suspect on the ground. Officers eventually got the suspect in handcuffs and took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for facial injuries he sustained during his struggle with the sergeant.

Police say he was then taken to the 1st District to be processed for charges of assaulting a police officer.

Three other people were also detained and issued citations for disorderly conduct due to the fighting.