Child, 2, found safe after vehicle stolen in Philadelphia neighborhood: police

The Brief A child was found after a vehicle was stolen in Oxford Circle on Monday. Police say the child was inside at the time. No injuries were reported.



Police descended on Philadelphia's Oxford Circle after a vehicle was stolen with a young child inside Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The vehicle was reported stolen near Bustleone Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say it was recovered by officers within minutes at Castor and Magee avenues, and the 2-year-old was still inside.

No injuries were reported.

FOX 29 was live at the scene when the child was reunited with their parents.

What they're saying:

The child's parents told FOX 29 that the mother, an Amazon delivery driver, was delivering a package to a house when her vehicle was stolen with their 2-year-old in the backseat.

She banged on the door as the suspects drove off and side-swept another vehicle.

The vehicle eventually stopped running because the child's mother still had her phone and key fob on her.

What we don't know:

Further details about the incident, including possible suspects, have yet to be released.

This is a developing story.