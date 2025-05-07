Child, 2, found safe after vehicle stolen in Philadelphia neighborhood: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police descended on Philadelphia's Oxford Circle after a vehicle was stolen with a young child inside Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The vehicle was reported stolen near Bustleone Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.
Police say it was recovered by officers within minutes at Castor and Magee avenues, and the 2-year-old was still inside.
No injuries were reported.
FOX 29 was live at the scene when the child was reunited with their parents.
What they're saying:
The child's parents told FOX 29 that the mother, an Amazon delivery driver, was delivering a package to a house when her vehicle was stolen with their 2-year-old in the backseat.
She banged on the door as the suspects drove off and side-swept another vehicle.
The vehicle eventually stopped running because the child's mother still had her phone and key fob on her.
What we don't know:
Further details about the incident, including possible suspects, have yet to be released.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.