Child shot in latest string of freeway shootings in Southern California

A child was rushed to a local hospital after they were shot inside a vehicle that was traveling on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange on Friday morning, officials said. All northbound lanes have been shut down in the area while authorities conduct the investigation.

The terrifying incident was reported near the Chapman Avenue exit just after 8:30 a.m. and the California Highway Patrol, Orange PD and the Orange County Fire Authority were on the scene.

It was unclear if the shooting was related to a string of freeway shootings that have occurred on freeways across Southern California. However, the child was suffering from a gunshot wound, which indicates the incident did not involve a BB or pellet gun as suspected in the freeway shootings, police said.

The child was rushed to Children’s Health Orange County in an unknown condition.

Investigators are canvassing the freeway for evidence, such as shell casings.

It is believed the suspect was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.