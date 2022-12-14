Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Carbon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County

Chinatown residents voice concerns about proposal for new Sixers arena

Published 
Philadelphia 76ers
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Chinatown residents voice concerns about proposal for new Sixers arena

The Sixers announced tentative plans to build a new arena closer to Center City back in July, and shared composite drawings of what their new home would look like. Concerned residents and business owners in Chinatown packed a public forum Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to build a new Sixers arena.

PHILADELPHIA - Concerned residents and business owners in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood packed a public forum Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to build a new Sixers arena. 

Advocates from Chinatown outspoken against the proposed plan, most recently roadblocking a bill they say could have fast-tracked the project

The Sixers announced tentative plans to build a new arena closer to Center City back in July, and shared composite drawings of what their new home would look like. 

Since then, there have been smaller meetings about the proposal but Wednesday night was the first public forum where attendees sounded off about parking, traffic, safety and business impacts. 

"We need an impact study, not just one economic study, but also a health aspect," Esther Castillo said. 

David Gould, Chief Diversity and Impact Officer for the Philadelphia 76ers, said the proposed location of the new arena is not technically Center City, not Chinatown. 

"The proposed site of the arena is not in Chinatown, it's next to Chinatown," Gould said. "It would be at the Fashion District Mall between 10th and 11th Market to Cuthbert Street."

He argues the downtown arena has both economic and safety benefits, but still understands the concerns held by nearby residents. 

The Sixers lease at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia expires in 2031. 