Chinatown residents voice concerns about proposal for new Sixers arena

Concerned residents and business owners in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood packed a public forum Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to build a new Sixers arena.

Advocates from Chinatown outspoken against the proposed plan, most recently roadblocking a bill they say could have fast-tracked the project.

The Sixers announced tentative plans to build a new arena closer to Center City back in July, and shared composite drawings of what their new home would look like.

Since then, there have been smaller meetings about the proposal but Wednesday night was the first public forum where attendees sounded off about parking, traffic, safety and business impacts.

"We need an impact study, not just one economic study, but also a health aspect," Esther Castillo said.

David Gould, Chief Diversity and Impact Officer for the Philadelphia 76ers, said the proposed location of the new arena is not technically Center City, not Chinatown.

"The proposed site of the arena is not in Chinatown, it's next to Chinatown," Gould said. "It would be at the Fashion District Mall between 10th and 11th Market to Cuthbert Street."

He argues the downtown arena has both economic and safety benefits, but still understands the concerns held by nearby residents.

The Sixers lease at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia expires in 2031.