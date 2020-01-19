Chinese New Year celebrated in Center City Philadelphia

Celebrate the Year of the Rat!

Celebrating Chinese New Year at Fashion District Philadelphia.

Folks in Center City were treated to a traditional Chinese New Year celebration Sunday afternoon, in the newly opened Fashion District Philadelphia.

Live music filled the afternoon while a Dragon Dance delighted those who turned out for the celebration.

Also included in the festivities were lantern making, traditional dances, a calligraphy artist and acrobatic entertainment, among other items.

Chinese New Year, in 2020, is celebrated until February 8th.