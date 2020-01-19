Chinese New Year celebrated in Center City Philadelphia
CENTER CITY - Celebrate the Year of the Rat!
Folks in Center City were treated to a traditional Chinese New Year celebration Sunday afternoon, in the newly opened Fashion District Philadelphia.
Live music filled the afternoon while a Dragon Dance delighted those who turned out for the celebration.
Also included in the festivities were lantern making, traditional dances, a calligraphy artist and acrobatic entertainment, among other items.
Chinese New Year, in 2020, is celebrated until February 8th.