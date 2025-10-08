CHOP ranks No. 1 for best Children's Hospital in the Mid-Atlantic

article

The Brief The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is named again to the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. The Honor Roll includes only 10 hospitals nationwide that score highest across pediatric specialties. For Philly families with children needing specialized care, this recognition underscores local access to top-tier pediatric care without needing to travel far.



Philadelphia parents looking for top pediatric care have a local reason to feel proud: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has again earned a spot on U.S. News’ Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals.

In its 2025-26 rankings, U.S. News evaluated over 100 children’s hospitals across multiple specialties. Only ten hospitals earn "Honor Roll" status each year, signifying excellence across the board. CHOP is one of those elite few.

CHOP has maintained a long tradition of excellence: it has been ranked among the top children’s hospitals since U.S. News first began its pediatric rankings in 2007. The hospital also dominates regionally — it’s often ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania and in the Mid-Atlantic.

Among its many clinical strengths, CHOP ranked 2nd in the nation for both pediatric orthopedics and pediatric cancer. In the rankings, CHOP scored an "excellent" rating in "cancer survival," "survival after bone marrow transplant" and "infection prevention throughout hospital."

For children facing complex medical conditions, being treated at an Honor Roll hospital can mean better outcomes, more specialized resources, and less travel burden. Instead of journeying out of state, many families in Philadelphia and surrounding counties can rely on CHOP’s nationally recognized care right in their backyard.

This ranking also helps CHOP in attracting research funding, specialist recruitment and community support — benefits that may translate into enhanced capabilities, new technology and improved services locally.

CHOP is located at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can reach the hospital by calling 618-247-5161.

