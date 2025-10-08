CHOP ranks No. 1 for best Children's Hospital in the Mid-Atlantic
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia parents looking for top pediatric care have a local reason to feel proud: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has again earned a spot on U.S. News’ Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's recognition
In its 2025-26 rankings, U.S. News evaluated over 100 children’s hospitals across multiple specialties. Only ten hospitals earn "Honor Roll" status each year, signifying excellence across the board. CHOP is one of those elite few.
CHOP has maintained a long tradition of excellence: it has been ranked among the top children’s hospitals since U.S. News first began its pediatric rankings in 2007. The hospital also dominates regionally — it’s often ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania and in the Mid-Atlantic.
Among its many clinical strengths, CHOP ranked 2nd in the nation for both pediatric orthopedics and pediatric cancer. In the rankings, CHOP scored an "excellent" rating in "cancer survival," "survival after bone marrow transplant" and "infection prevention throughout hospital."
Why it matters for Philadelphia families
For children facing complex medical conditions, being treated at an Honor Roll hospital can mean better outcomes, more specialized resources, and less travel burden. Instead of journeying out of state, many families in Philadelphia and surrounding counties can rely on CHOP’s nationally recognized care right in their backyard.
This ranking also helps CHOP in attracting research funding, specialist recruitment and community support — benefits that may translate into enhanced capabilities, new technology and improved services locally.
Contacting CHOP
CHOP is located at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can reach the hospital by calling 618-247-5161.
U.S. News: Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll
- Boston Children's Hospital earned its top rankings in neonatology, nephrology and urology.
- Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora, earned its top rankings in cardiology & heart surgery, and diabetes & endocrinology.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles earned its top rankings in cancer, gastroenterology & GI surgery, and orthopedics.
- Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C., earned its top rankings in cancer, diabetes & endocrinology, and neurology & neurosurgery.
- Cincinnati Children's earned its top rankings in cancer, diabetes & endocrinology, and gastroenterology & GI surgery.
- Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, earned its top rankings in gastroenterology & GI surgery and nephrology.
- Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego, earned its top rankings in cardiology & heart surgery, neonatology and orthopedics.
- Seattle Children’s Hospital, Washington, earned its top ranking in nephrology.
- Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, earned its top rankings in cardiology & heart surgery, neurology & neurosurgery, and pulmonology & lung surgery.
Regional Rankings
- Pacific: Children's Hospital Los Angeles; Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego; and Seattle Children’s Hospital (three-way tie for No. 1)
- Rocky Mountain: Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora
- Southwest: Texas Children's Hospital, Houston
- Southeast: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center, Durham, N.C.; and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville (three-way tie)
- Midwest: Cincinnati Children's and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus (tie)
- Mid-Atlantic: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children’s National Hospital, Washington, D.C. (tie)
- New England: Boston Children's Hospital
The Source: Information in this article comes from a U.S. News report linked multiple times throughout this article.