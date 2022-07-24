Christmas in July to be held at Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum in Lower Township, N.J.

article

Heading to the shore this week? There’s an event Monday you won’t want to miss.

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum in Lower Township, at Cape May Airport, is holding its first Christmas in July. Ho ho ho!

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. There will be live music, unique photo opportunities for your family’s Christmas card and, of course, a meet and greet with Santa himself.

Also, as an added thrill, the Olsen Family’s 1948 Chevrolet Thriftmaster red pickup, known as Big Red, will be on hand for photo opportunities.

The museum hosts a Christmas celebration at the hangar every November. Museum staff decided to bring some Christmas cheer to the beach-going atmosphere and host a summery Christmas party.

Standard museum admission fees apply, with $14 for adults and $10 for children. Members of the museum are free.

Wear your favorite ugly sweater, or, better yet, your favorite Hawaiian shirt and flip-flops and enjoy the day. Friendly-leashed dogs are also welcome.

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is inside Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. You can find more information on their website, here, or by calling 609-886-8787. The address: Cape May Airport, 500 Forrestal Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204.