Church parking lot hit-and-run leaves 69-year-old woman critically injured: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a vehicle was leaving a church parking lot when it hit an older woman, then fled the scene this weekend.
The 69-year-old victim was walking on Knights Road when she was struck by a vehicle pulling out of the Our Lady of Calvary.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man wanted in New York escapes custody at Jefferson Hospital: police
- Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronts, appears to shove fan during loss to Eagles
- Delaware County student among 3 Palestinian men shot near University of Vermont; suspect arrested
A vehicle description is not known at this time as police investigate the hit-and-run.