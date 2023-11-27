Church parking lot hit-and-run leaves 69-year-old woman critically injured: Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police say a vehicle was leaving a church parking lot when it hit an older woman, then fled the scene this weekend.

The 69-year-old victim was walking on Knights Road when she was struck by a vehicle pulling out of the Our Lady of Calvary.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition.

A vehicle description is not known at this time as police investigate the hit-and-run.