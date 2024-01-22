Church volunteers bring hope to Philly neighborhoods with kind gesture after snowstorm

A church in Southwest Philly has been helping clear snow for community members in need throughout the area since Friday.

Still in their Sunday’s best, members of the Agape International Baptist Church were out providing a different type of service to their community.

"Putting the Bible to work through shoveling. We are excited about going around the Southwest area and getting a couple of our seniors to remove their snow," says church pastor Jackie Wleh.

A shoveling ministry that the group has been keeping up with since inches of snow fell across the Delaware Valley on Friday.

And the service doesn't stop in the city. The group has even crossed state lines into New Jersey.

While most areas were cleared on Sunday, volunteers helped break up and clean some of the left-over spots that have now become iced over.

"It’s important to keep it going and show the community that there is still hope within the community, that there is still hope within local churches," says Arman Brown, a member of the church.

The kind gesture definitely brought a lot of hope and encouragement to the seniors they served.

"It makes me feel great because there are not too many young people that are doing this today, this is what all our young people need to be doing," says Margie Wilkins.

Members of the Agape International Baptist Church say that they are going to be back out Monday in West Philly to help clear sidewalks.