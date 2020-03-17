Churches take precautions during COVID-19 outbreak to continue community outreach programs

Churches are taking precautions to continue their community outreach programs to help those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At Faith Assembly of God Church in Frankford, families in the community don't have to worry about feeding their children during hard times. The church has always hosted an afterschool feeding program and says even with the threat of the coronavirus they have to continue it.

"Many of the kids they're hungry. Though the schools are closed they're still hungry," said Pastor Richard Smith.

They normally serve dinner every day from 3 to 5 p.m. for children like 8-year-old Zyheem, 5-year-old Jayden and 4-year-old Mahniyah.

"They really need us to be there for them," said Pastor Smith. He says they're extending the hours and taking extreme precaution to do it safely.

"We're encouraging all of our volunteers who come to help serve food to the families to wear gloves, hair nets and they wash their hands in between touching their phones. We make sure they have plenty of hand sanitizer and foam soap in the bathrooms," he said.

At Mother Bethel A.M.E. even though they've closed their doors for now part of their outreach means checking in on members even though for now they're worshipping online.

“We will be calling members of the church throughout the week each week as this continues to make sure people are healthy and they have everything they need," said Reverend Mark Tyler.

