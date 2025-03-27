Citizens Bank Park named 'Best MLB Stadium' by baseball fans

article

The Brief The No. 1 spot for "Best MLB Stadium" in the USA goes to the "Home of the Philadelphia Phillies." Citizens Bank Park topped the list of 10 stadiums. The rankings were voted on by readers.



Phillies fans don't have to travel far to enjoy a game at the best baseball stadium in the country!

What we know:

Just in time for opening day, Citizens Bank Park was named the "Best MLB Stadium" for 2025 in a recent survey by USA Today.

The park has been the "Home of the Philadelphia Phillies" since 2004, and the site of countless memorable moments from the beloved team.

However, it grabbed the survey's top spot thanks to its food options, Ashburn Alley, views of the Philly skyline and, of course, the Phillie Phanatic!

Second place went to the Texas Ranger's Globe Life Field, which was followed by Petco Park in San Diego.

Dig deeper:

The "10 Best MLB Stadiums" were voted on by USA Today readers after an expert panel nominated their top pick.