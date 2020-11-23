City officials urging people to shop before Wednesday to avoid last- minute crowds

City officials are urging people not to pack their local grocery store Wednesday for their last-minute Thanksgiving needs.

"Monday or Tuesday evening we came and got what we wanted to get,” said Sheila and Terrance McKellop. They say they did major Thanksgiving food shopping last week.

"So we can beat the crowd and won’t be here Wednesday trying to get things," said Terrance McKellop. This evening they had the aisle to themselves at this Acme on Cottman Avenue in the Northeast to pick up some last-minute fixings.

"I just thought of making some cupcakes instead of baking a cake. So I got some ice cream," said Sheila McKellop. The McKellops’ and others are following are following city guidelines to stay at home and pass up the traditional large family gathering this year. And another city recommendation to shop early and avoid large last-minute grocery store crowds the day before Thanksgiving.

"I have most of it done. I have to just grab the turkey. I obviously gotta get it today,” said Toni DeMarco.

Antoine Bryant finished his food shopping ahead of this week but was out tonight for his grandmother who asked for help getting what she needs.

"What I learned in the military is always get stuff done early so you don't have to do it later," said Bryant. A few aisles over I found Mical Sanders with a honey-do list while shopping solo for his wife and three children.

"I thought to get it done early but I probably still be out here because sometimes you forget like pans, spoons, or knives like oh I forgot this," he said. “(Would the crowd concern you like if there's a big crowd?) No, not really. Just keep protected, keep your mask on and you should be good," said Sanders. Store workers are also keeping a close eye on how many people are in the store and moving lines quickly as possible.

"We have counters at our front doors and any time we get close to our maximum occupancy I'll get an alert on my phone," said Store Director Joseph Stankovis.

