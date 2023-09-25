City to remove tree stump that uprooted sidewalk after 2 months of complaints from neighbors

The remains of a tree that toppled onto a Philadelphia street during a recent storm and uprooted a giant section of sidewalk is finally being addressed after the city received nearly two months of calls and complaints from neighbors.

"We're talking two months," neighbor Anthony Giordano said. "Phone calls, streets department, parks and recreation, council members trying to help me out, nothing for two months. It's a disaster waiting to happen, and this is what's keeping everybody back for two months – caution tape. Somebody could get seriously injured here."

The tree fell during a violent storm on Aug. 7 and stretched across the street, damaging several rowhomes in its path. The tree crashed through the second floor windows of two houses and did thousands of dollars in damage to three other homes.

"L&I [License and Inspection] came out the first night that it happened and they said they were going to put a rush on removing the tree stump, but as you can tell it's two months later and we're still waiting," said homeowner Joan LaMarchesino.

City workers placed a paper sign on the tree stump Monday that said workers would be out to begin removing the tree and fixing the sidewalk on Tuesday morning. The sign was a relief to those who live in the neighborhood, but some will remain unsatisfied until they see workers starting the job.

"Happy to see signs, I will be even happier at 7 a.m. when I hear jackhammers hitting the pavement," Giordano said.