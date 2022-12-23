City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say.

According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express van with the Pennsylvania tag MG-8471M was taken.

Police also say $20,000 worth of equipment and $100,000 worth of copper were also taken.

The scene was held and no arrests have been made, according to investigators.