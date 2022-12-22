Video: Suspects attempt to steal ATM from West Philadelphia gas station in failed gunpoint robbery

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects wanted for an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia

Authorities say the attempted robbery occurred on Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m.

According to officials, two vehicles with two men each inside pulled up to the 52nd Street Gas Station on N 52nd Street.

The suspects ran into the store and one of them pointed a gun at the store clerk, while two others attempted to break into the ATM and the fourth suspect guarded the door, according to police.

Police released surveillance video, which shows two of the suspects kicking the machine in an attempt to gain access to it.

After being unsuccessful at stealing anything from the ATM machine, the suspects fled the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.