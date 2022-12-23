Expand / Collapse search
Police: Body found in freezer of South Philadelphia rowhome

By
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after officers made a disturbing discovery in a South Philadelphia rowhome. 

Law enforcement sources first told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a dead body was discovered in the freezer of a rowhome on the 1200 block of Synder Avenue. 

Sources also said a significant amount of blood was discovered on the scene. 

FOX 29 was on Synder Avenue when homicide detectives and law enforcement personnel sectioned off the area and began investigating. 

Police have not released official details on the circumstances of the investigation, but they confirmed information from sources to Keeley. 

Police discover body in South Philadelphia home, sources say

An investigation is underway after police discovered a body in a South Philadelphia home, sources tell FOX 29. Steve Keeley has the latest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 