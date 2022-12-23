Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Southwest Philadelphia, drives himself to hospital

article

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man while he was sitting in a car in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say.

According to police, officers responded to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Thursday just before 9 a.m. after a shooting victim showed up to the hospital in their car.

Investigators say a 41-year-old man was in a car on the 5100 block of Hadfield Street in the city's Southwest Philadelphia section when someone fired several shots into the car.

The man, who was sitting in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Malibu, was shot in the back, police say.

After arriving at the hospital, the man was placed in critical condition, according to officials.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the incident, police say.