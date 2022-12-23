Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Southwest Philadelphia, drives himself to hospital

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
11
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 9:09 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Southwest Philadelphia, drives himself to hospital

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man while he was sitting in a car in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say. 

According to police, officers responded to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Thursday just before 9 a.m. after a shooting victim showed up to the hospital in their car. 

Investigators say a 41-year-old man was in a car on the 5100 block of Hadfield Street in the city's Southwest Philadelphia section when someone fired several shots into the car. 

The man, who was sitting in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Malibu, was shot in the back, police say. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

After arriving at the hospital, the man was placed in critical condition, according to officials. 

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the incident, police say.  