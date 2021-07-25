Cleanup continues after water main break in Queen Village

Water service has been restored to several South Philadelphia customers after a massive water main break turned a city street into a river early Sunday morning.

Officials from the Philadelphia Water Department said a 30-inch water main ruptured near the intersection of 6th and Bainbridge streets just before 1 a.m.

Crews arrived shortly after water began gushing onto the street and shut off the water supply. Personnel from the Office of Emergency Management and Philadelphia Fire Dept. aided residents and assess the damage.

The rupture completely flooded surrounding streets and sent water rushing into the basements of nearby homes and businesses.

Crews worked all day Sunday to clean up the mess and restore water service to customers. FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza shared video of a large hole left behind by the rupture.

South 6th Street between South and Fitzwater streets will remain closed to vehicles until further notice.

