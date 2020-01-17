Clever K9 uses water fountain to quench his thirst

A police dog in New York knows the importance of staying hydrated before a busy shift.

Arko, a K9 for the Rome Police Department, cleverly helped himself to some water from a drinking fountain in the locker room.

The smart dog wanted to be properly hydrated before he hit the streets. Officials shared the video on Jan. 16.

The video, which is going viral, shows Arko standing on his hind legs and using his paws for support as he laps at the water.