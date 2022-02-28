Clifton Heights police investigating alleged road rage shooting involving Amazon delivery driver
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that may have stemmed from an altercation on Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses told FOX 29 the incident started at the corner of Oak and Prospect Streets when the two men got into an argument and then a fistfight.
After the fight, the Amazon delivery driver allegedly shot the other driver, according to witnesses.
Police have not yet confirmed who was shot or revealed the identities of the people involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
