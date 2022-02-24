Suspects charged in Wissinoming corner store robbery turned shootout

The second of two men wanted for an attempted robbery turned shootout at a Northeast Philadelphia corner store was arrested on Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office said.

William McIntyre, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, weapons offenses and other crimes in connection to the Feb. 1 armed robbery of Big A LLC on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue.

According to investigators, McIntyre and Resean Lewis attempted to rob the store at gunpoint around 4 a.m. The men are accused of pointing firearms at store employees.

During the attempted robbery, a store employee pulled out a gun which lead to an exchange of gunfire that left Lewis and the store employee hurt. Both Lewis and McIntyre are alleged to have fled the store after the shooting.

Prosecutors said less than an hour later, Lewis showed up at Temple University Hospital as a gunshot victim. Investigators quickly matched Lewis to store surveillance footage and fingerprints.

The District Attorney's Office said Lewis was in violation of court supervision for a prior offense and wanted for arrest by police on a bench warrant since Apr. 6. He was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, weapons offenses and other crimes.

McIntyre was identified as the second suspect about a week after the violent robbery and shooting. He was arrested and charged two weeks later.

"Small business owners and workers deserve to be safe while providing for their families, securing their futures, and serving and supporting their communities," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

"This is a warning to young people who cannot see their own promise and a bright and productive future: gun violence and violent crime carry severe consequences not just for you, but for those who raised you and love you."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter