Police: Suspects robbed two people, abducted one of them at gunpoint in Logan

Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing two people at gunpoint before abducting one of them from a store in Logan.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday around 9:41 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots and an abduction at the 4900 block of North Broad Street.

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were inside a Chinese store on the corner of Broad and Rockland Street, according to police.

Authorities say the man walked out of the store where one of the suspects took his car keys and chain at gunpoint.

The suspect shot at him three times. The man was not hurt, nor was his car stolen.

The second suspect entered the store and forced the woman to withdraw cash from an ATM at gunpoint, police say.

Investigators say the suspects then forced the female victim into a car that went north on Broad Street.

Police later learned the woman was trying to withdraw $3,000 from Rivers Casino on North Delaware Avenue.

When police arrived at the location, one suspect was getting out of a Honda with the woman and walking into the casino.

The second suspect got out of the car and walked to the parking lot where he placed a gun in a parked Jeep's wheel well, authorities say.

When security approached the suspects they fled the scene and the woman who was abducted was found unharmed, according to police.

A gun was recovered by police and no arrests were made.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

