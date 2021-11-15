Climate activists found guilty of disorderly conduct in Delaware

article

Most of the climate activists who held a protest outside J.P. Morgan Chase Bank in Wilmington have been found guilty of disorderly conduct and civil unrest.

The Delaware State News reports that a New Castle County Justice of the Peace found 11 of 15 activists guilty in the June 28 protest.

The group of senior citizens protested on the steps of the building and the sidewalk before some moved to the middle of the street with rocking chairs, sitting in the flow of traffic.

They wanted to focus attention on the climate change crisis and Chase Bank’s funding of fossil fuels. All of the accused were offered a plea deal of a $10 fine.

The 11 who were found guilty were given a $25 fine, plus fees and assessments, which brought their total to $97 each. They all received probation.

