Coast Guard rescues fishermen after boat capsizes in rough seas

A daring rescue was captured on camera as the United States Coast Guard rescued two fishermen when their fishing boat capsized Wednesday near San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The USCG posted the video showing how crews used "heaving lines to pull them from the rough sea conditions" and onto the vessel.

"The boaters were equipped and holding on to multiple lifejackets and a life ring when rescued," USCG told Storyful.

One of the officers emphasized "the importance of carrying proper live-saving equipment onboard; today, it saved their life."

The survivors were reunited with their families at the Coast Guard Base San Juan.

