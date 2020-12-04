Coast Guard searching for man who capsized boat near Cape May

article

The search continues for a man who went missing when his fishing boat capsized Thursday afternoon off the coast of Cape May.

Coast Guard members patrolling the Delaware Bay received reports of a capsized 32-inch fishing vessel around 2 p.m. Officials say a passerby pulled one person from aboard but was unable to locate the second victim.

The Coast Guard deployed a fleet of search and rescue vehicles to look for the man, including a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter and a 45-foot response boat.

More units joined the search overnight. To this point, the victim has not been reported found.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Delaware Bay watchstanders at 215-271-4940.

