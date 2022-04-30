Coast Guard searching for missing person in Delaware River

article

The Coast Guard is searching for a 30-year-old man believed to be in the Delaware River in the area of the Central Waterfront, authorities say.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District, the man went missing on Saturday after the Coast Guard received a notice that a crew member from a Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine was no longer on board at 7 a.m.

Authorities say the man was last accounted for on the ship between 5:12 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. after the vessel left its port.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A response boat and crew from the Coast Guard's Philadelphia station began searching.

A helicopter aircrew from the Coast Guard's Air Station in Atlantic City also searched the scene.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.