Investigation into apparent police impersonator underway in Upper Merion Township

article

Authorities in Upper Merion Township say they are investigating an incident in which someone impersonated a police officer earlier this month.

Police say they were conducting an investigation into another incident when they came across video from a traffic camera that showed a driver in a pickup truck with red and blue flashing lights in the windshield.

The video was captured around 11:47 p.m. on Apr. 21 near S. Henderson and South Gulph Roads.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the video shows the truck following a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Just north of the intersection, the Jeep pulled over and the truck pulled up alongside. There was a brief verbal exchange before the truck pulled away.

Upper Merion police say they have confirmed the driver of the pickup truck was not a police officer. Now, investigators are hoping to locate the driver of the Jeep in order to speak with them about the incident.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident or driver is asked to contact police.