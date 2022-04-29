Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2 people shot and killed in Norristown

Updated 8:28PM
Montgomery County
Norristown police investigate a double fatal shooting on Warren Street.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Police in Norristown are investigating a fatal double shooting.

According to officials, police responded to West Warren Street and Markley Street Friday night, just after 7:30, on the report of shots fired.

Responding officers found two gunshot victims when they arrived.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the location.

Officials said one person was in police custody. They indicated Warren Street was shut down as a result of the investigation.