Coatesville man charged after balcony fall kills resident
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Coatesville man faces serious charges after police say an argument on a second-story balcony ended with another man falling and dying, according to the City of Coatesville Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway at about 9:51 p.m. Saturday after reports of a fall.
Police say Neftali Feliciano-Perez, 53, pushed Moises Galarza-Bermudez into a railing during an argument on the victim’s balcony Saturday night, causing the railing to break and both men to fall to the pavement below.
Officers say they found Galarza-Bermudez on the sidewalk with head trauma and no pulse. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead by medical staff.
Feliciano-Perez was arraigned and held on $750,000 bail after failing to post bond, according to officials.
District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said, "This is the case of an altercation that got out of control. Our thoughts go to Mr. Galarza-Bermudez’s friends and family during this difficult time."
What's next:
Feliciano-Perez remains in Chester County Prison as the investigation continues.
What you can do:
Police are leading the investigation with help from Chester County Detectives. They encourage anyone with information to contact Coatesville Detective Jose Colon at 484-655-3455 or call the City of Coatesville Police Department at 610-384-2300.
What we don't know:
Police have not released further details about what led to the argument or any additional circumstances surrounding the altercation.
The Source: Information from the City of Coatesville Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.