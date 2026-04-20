Coatesville man charged after balcony fall kills resident

The Brief A 53-year-old Coatesville man is charged after a deadly fall from a balcony Saturday night. Police say an argument led to both men falling, resulting in one death. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Coatesville Police.



A Coatesville man faces serious charges after police say an argument on a second-story balcony ended with another man falling and dying, according to the City of Coatesville Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway at about 9:51 p.m. Saturday after reports of a fall.

Police say Neftali Feliciano-Perez, 53, pushed Moises Galarza-Bermudez into a railing during an argument on the victim’s balcony Saturday night, causing the railing to break and both men to fall to the pavement below.

Officers say they found Galarza-Bermudez on the sidewalk with head trauma and no pulse. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Feliciano-Perez was arraigned and held on $750,000 bail after failing to post bond, according to officials.

District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said, "This is the case of an altercation that got out of control. Our thoughts go to Mr. Galarza-Bermudez’s friends and family during this difficult time."

What's next:

Feliciano-Perez remains in Chester County Prison as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Police are leading the investigation with help from Chester County Detectives. They encourage anyone with information to contact Coatesville Detective Jose Colon at 484-655-3455 or call the City of Coatesville Police Department at 610-384-2300.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about what led to the argument or any additional circumstances surrounding the altercation.