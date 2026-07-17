Code Orange air quality alert issued for Philadelphia area Saturday, July 18

The Brief Air quality is improving across most of Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties on Saturday, July 18. Residents in affected areas are urged to limit outdoor activities and check airnow.gov for updates.



Air quality is expected to improve for most of Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 18, but the Department of Environmental Protection says a Code Orange Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Air quality outlook for southeastern Pennsylvania

What we know: The Department of Environmental Protection said most of the state will move to Code Yellow, meaning moderate air quality, as wildfire smoke clears out and rain helps reduce pollution.

The department said southeastern counties will see slower improvement because rain is expected to arrive later, keeping those areas under a Code Orange alert for unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to help clear the air in much of the state, but residents in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties should be prepared for continued air quality concerns.

Health and safety guidance for residents

During Code Orange alerts, the Department of Environmental Protection urges everyone to avoid long or intense outdoor activities, and says children, elderly residents, and people with respiratory illnesses should stay indoors.

The department also encourages all residents to move activities inside and to help reduce air pollution by avoiding gas-powered lawn equipment and open burning of leaves or trash.

The Air Quality Index uses color codes to help people understand pollution levels: green means good, yellow is moderate, orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and red is unhealthy for everyone. The department said an alert is issued when Code Orange or higher is forecasted.

What we don't know:

The Department of Environmental Protection has not said when air quality in the southeastern counties will return to normal or how long the Code Orange alert will last beyond Saturday.