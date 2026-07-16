Wilmington residents demand answers after police shooting death of Kadir Skinner

The Brief Body camera video of the police shooting that killed 19-year-old Kadir Skinner in Wilmington was released to the public. Community members marched from the scene of the shooting to the Wilmington Police Department, demanding justice and accountability. The name of the Wilmington police officer involved has not been released.



Body camera video showing the police shooting that killed 19-year-old Kadir Skinner was released to the public, according to officials. Community members gathered for a rally, marching from the scene of the shooting to the Wilmington Police Department and calling for accountability.

Community rallies after release of body camera footage

What we know:

Police say a Wilmington officer shot and killed Skinner on June 24 at 24th and Jessup. Skinner was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after, according to officials.

Family, friends and residents gathered at the scene, then marched to the Wilmington Police Department, stopping at intersections along the way to protest and demand answers.

"The public saw the video for the first time and we're quite disturbed and we are upset," said Makieb Booker, The People's Counsel.

Protesters chanted Skinner's name and called for the officer involved to be charged, convicted and fired. The officer's name has not been released.

What they're saying:

"Kadir is our son, Kadir is our uncle, Kadir is our brother, Kadir is our family," said a community member.

"Everybody's upset right now and everybody's out here for a reason. We're out here to get justice for Kadir," said Michael Bartley, The People's Counsel.

"People are mad. People are hurt all at the same time. People are still grieving. And the people in the community they want a change," said Michelle Booker, The People's Counsel.

A woman who identified herself as Kadir's relative, Nakeisha, said, "Heartbroken. I'm a mother of an 11-year-old son. I couldn't imagine what Rashay is going through right now. Not even as her family member. But just as a mother that you don't know if your son is going to make it home." She added, "You've taken away a light, a king, someone who was full of joy, someone who was full of love."

Community members repeatedly chanted, "Kadir Skinner. Kadir Skinner. No justice No peace."

The backstory:

The rally began at the location where Skinner was shot and ended at the Wilmington Police Department after a 28-minute walk. Protesters paused at intersections to continue their demonstration.

Many in the community expressed ongoing pain and frustration, saying they are tired of being treated unfairly. "We're tired. We are tired of being treated like we are not human," said Bartley.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the officer involved in the shooting. It is not clear if any charges will be filed against the officer.