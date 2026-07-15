Young baseball players recreate 'Sandlot' scene at MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia

The Brief The MLB All-Star Game returned to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the first time in 30 years on Tuesday, July 14. Ten young baseball players recreated a scene from "The Sandlot" by riding their bikes onto the field during the fifth inning. The tribute was part of America’s 250th birthday celebration, and the kids were paired with MLB All-Star players.



A group of young baseball fans took center stage at the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, July 14, riding their bikes onto the field in a tribute to the classic movie "The Sandlot."

A sandlot tribute brings nostalgia to the midsummer classic

During the fifth inning of the All-Star Game, ten young fans rode their bikes onto the field and were paired with MLB All-Star players as fireworks lit up the sky.

The moment was designed as a nod to the iconic Fourth of July scene from the 1993 movie "The Sandlot," where young players experience their only night game under fireworks.

"What was it like to recreate that famous scene. It was intense, like I was super worried. I was really scared, but it turned out to be fun," said Anderson Woo, a 10-year-old baseball player.

The tribute was part of America’s 250th birthday celebration, and the kids had filmed a special introduction in West Philadelphia, followed by a dress rehearsal at Citizens Bank Park before the big night.

The kids’ experience with MLB stars

The young players were paired with MLB stars, creating unforgettable memories. Joseph Lund, a 13-year-old player, was matched with Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh. "It felt amazing. Just being out there in front of 46,000 people is unreal," said Lund.

Lund shared that Marsh talked about how the Ray Charles song made him emotional, and they watched the fireworks together. Marsh even recorded a video for Lund’s grandmother, who is a big fan.

Ten-year-old Ryan MacLuckie received batting tips from South Jersey native Mike Trout. "He's so nice. I was trying to help me with my stance. I had my feet too close together. Move them out a little bit and then I got the stance right," said MacLuckie.

Noah Postell, a 14-year-old player, got to play catch with Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. "We was throwing together. I just felt it. It was pretty cool. After we went out, it was like nobody was there," said Postell.

Parent and coach Ryan MacLuckie said, "There were tears of joy. there were smiles. So proud of these kids and so lucky to have this opportunity. Just the smiles coming off the kids, it was magical."

The tribute’s connection to Philadelphia and America’s birthday

The event marked the return of the MLB All-Star Game to Philadelphia after 30 years. The sandlot tribute was part of a larger celebration for America’s 250th birthday, making the night even more special for the city and the young players involved.

The kids were chosen for the tribute and practiced together in South Philadelphia before the big event. They filmed a special introduction in West Philadelphia and had a dress rehearsal at Citizens Bank Park.

The tribute brought together baseball, community, and a sense of nostalgia, with many fans online saying the kids looked just like the sandlot and the moment gave them chills, according to Carter Wilson, a 13-year-old baseball player.