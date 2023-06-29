Code Orange: Unhealthy air quality lingers Friday in Pa. as Canadian wildfires burn unabated
PHILADELPHIA - A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania Friday, due to particulate matter from the smoke of Canadian wildfires wafting across the area.
The state DEP, or Department of Environmental Protection, determined air quality for Pennsylvania on Friday, while still not good, is lifted out of the red category, which indicates unhealthy air for everyone.
An Orange Alert indicates the air is more unhealthy for children, older people, those who work outdoors, or those with lung or respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD or bronchitis. People in those groups should reduce outdoor activity, or stay indoors.
Officials said the smoke from the Canadian wildfires will likely add to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter to the air in the Code Orange range.
Visit airnow.gov for more information on air quality in a specific area.
For more information on protecting oneself against air pollution, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, here.