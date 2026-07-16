Code Red issued in Philadelphia: Air Quality Index hits 211

The Brief Philadelphia health officials issued a "Code Red" air quality alert due to Canadian wildfire smoke on Thursday. The Air Quality Index reached "Very Unhealthy" levels, with readings as high as 211 in Fairmount Park. A Code Purple is in effect statewide Friday.



Philadelphia faced a "Code Red" air quality alert Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the region, leading officials to warn residents—especially those with breathing problems—to limit time outdoors.

Running paths and outdoor spaces see fewer people as smoke lingers

Health officials in Philadelphia issued a Code Red air quality alert Thursday because of wildfire smoke from Canada. The warning advised people with breathing problems to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities.

Doctors say the elderly, people with asthma, and pregnant women are most at risk and should wear an N95 mask.

"Individuals who have chronic lung diseases such as asthma, COPD and some less common ones," said Dr. Michele Columbo, allergist and immunologist at Main Line Health.

The city’s Breath Philly network reported that nearly every air quality meter in Philadelphia showed unhealthy readings. In Fairmount Park along Belmont Plateau, the Air Quality Index reached 211, which is considered "Very Unhealthy." The Philadelphia Phillies moved up their game time against the Mets from the original 7:10 p.m. start because of air quality concerns.

Some people who ventured outside noticed the difference. "It just kind of looks like super overcast everywhere. I’ve been breathing a little heavy but I’m not sure if its’ because it’s hot and I’ve been in the sun all day," said Joseph Scagliatta of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a "Code Purple" Air Quality Alert, advising residents to avoid long or intense outdoor activities and to avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment or burning trash.

Doctors recommend that even healthy people who must work outside should consider wearing an N95 mask.

"For those unfortunate individuals who still have to work outside for a prolonged period of time I would say even if they are younger and fairly healthy, even though it may not be comfortable wearing an N95 mask it may not be a bad idea," said Columbo.

The Philadelphia Fire Department reported an increase in false alarms related to the smoky air.

"A lot of time we’ll get frequent calls of people who think their is a fire going because of how the air quality is and the more carbon monoxide in the air and parts per million obviously give off the smell this is the fire," said Chief Daniel McCarty of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The air quality alert led to quieter outdoor spaces, with fewer people exercising or gathering outside.

"It’s definitely quieter out here I can smell the smoke a little I’m not sure if it’s effecting my endurance," said Megan Engeland of Center City.

Air quality testing relies on measurements of Particulate Matter (PM2.5) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2). PM2.5 consists of tiny solids or liquids that can pose health risks, and NO2 is a gas from burning fossil fuels that can cause respiratory issues.

The Code Red alert for Philadelphia is in effect until tomorrow.

The backstory:

The Code Red air quality alert was issued Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires moved into the region. The Philadelphia Phillies adjusted their game time the same day. Air quality readings remained in the unhealthy range throughout the afternoon, with some improvement reported later in the day.

The Air Quality Index in Fairmount Park reached 211 on Thursday afternoon, marking the worst readings in the city.

211 is classified as "Very Unhealthy."

The code red alert covers the entire city, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also issued a Code Purple Air Quality Alert.

Related article

Philadelphia health officials and the Breath Philly network tracked air quality at nearly every city meter, with most showing unhealthy levels.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when air quality will return to normal or how long the effects of the Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to impact Philadelphia.