Collingswood mosaic artist using her talents to fight for racial justice

A local artist is making a strong statement with glass tiles. She recently got the attention of a family friend of Breonna Taylor's family.

Robin Brownfield, of Collingswood, is joining the fight for racial justice as an artist with a lot to express.

Brownfield crafts her mosaics in a little corner inspiring widespread change one piece at a time.

"I think it’s at least a starting point. Plant the seed in people's minds that maybe they should do something about it," Brownfield told FOX 29.

With many galleries shut down, Brownfield is sharing her work on social media that’s where she says one mosaic caught the eye of Breonna Taylor’s family friend who reached out and said they wanted her to do a portrait of Breonna. The finished piece will go to Breonna Taylor's mother.

A humbling moment that’s more important than money. Brownfield says all of the pieces in her Black Lives Matter series are free instead she asks for donations to organizations that can further this movement. Her goal is to share these pieces with as many people as possible.

Brownfield says she’ll be sending the piece to Breonna Taylor’s family later this week.

To see more of her artwork, please check out Robin Brownfield Mosaics online gallery, here.

