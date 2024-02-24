Colorado paramedic dies while responding to rescue call: 'He never missed an opportunity'

article

A Colorado community is mourning the loss of a paramedic who died while responding to a rescue call.

The Eagle County Paramedic Services said 61-year-old Steve Zuckerman was a full-time paramedic and passed away Friday as he responded to a backcountry rescue call in Vail.

Authorities did not provide details about his death.

"Steve was one of the helpers," Eagle County Paramedic Services CEO Brandon Daruna said in a Facebook post. "He never missed an opportunity to contribute, and his death leaves a giant void in our organization and community."

RELATED: Colorado police department's 4-day workweek leads to better response times

Zuckerman worked for Beaver Creek Ski Patrol for more than 25 years. He started as a part-time paramedic in 2008 before becoming full-time in 2013. He was also a member of the search and rescue team in addition to being trained in critical care.

"EMS is a team sport and I work on an amazing team. Each day brings new challenges and new opportunities to practice field emergency medicine and to make a small difference," Zuckerman recently wrote in a Facebook post.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.