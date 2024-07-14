Community Baby Shower event draws hundreds of expecting parents; here's why

A Community Baby Shower brought together hundreds of new and expecting parents to North Philly.

State Senator Sharif Street, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd District, hosted the health and wellness event on Saturday, at the Aramark Star Complex, at Temple University.

There were over 60 vendors providing parents with free bassinets, car seats, diapers, wipes and community services.

"We can create policy around Black maternal health, but we’re trying to do something about it," said Sen. Street. "I like to think that the giveaway stuff is what brings people in but the most valuable thing they’re going to leave with is information."

Senator Street and his wife April are grandparents with six grandchildren in the family.

"For me, I had baby showers having our children, but I know a lot of people don’t have that family support or friends and they need basic essential items," said April Street who works for the Register of Wills at the City of Philadelphia.

City leaders say in Philadelphia, Black women represent more than 70 percent of maternal deaths but only make up about 40 percent of the birthing population.

City Councilmember Jeffrey Young, of Philadelphia’s 5th District, said, "The zip codes of 19121 and 19132 are almost triple the average of deaths from mothers due to child birth and child rearing."

Members of Temple University Health System said Black Maternal Health is in crisis and this Community Baby Shower is one of the most, if not the most, important event of the year.

"Our health outcomes are poor. They’ve been poor for centuries and our goal is really to decrease those statistics," said Lakisha Sturgis, Director Community Care Management for Temple Health. "We’re providing screenings for blood pressure. We know that is a major concern for our community, as well as other health conditions, so what we want to do is we want to provide the education."

"The people who we want to assist are here. I mean, it’s a big event, but you have women who are really interested in improving their health. They’re bringing the families out and we’re having a good time," said Kathy Levins, VP for Public Policy and Government Affairs for Temple University Health System. "It’s really the women and their children upon our future our society depends. So, to help them get off on a good start and understand that they have the support that they need."

Jadia Green attended the event with her mother and her one-month-old son Aasim. They received a brand-new stroller and other essential items to care for little Aasim.

"It’s overwhelming and joy at the same time," said Green. "Anxious, nervous and I do have depression, but I’m getting help with a behavioral so I can stay positive because I know he senses what I sense."

Tiffany Van is 36 weeks into her pregnancy and expecting her first baby in August.

"You know, I’m excited. I’m really excited actually," said Van. "It’s a girl. You know, this is my first so I don’t have any experience, obviously, but I’m still learning and I’m taking advantage of all the resources provided by the community."

Senator Street’s team said to reach out to their office to learn more about upcoming opportunities for new and expecting parents.