Lottery ticket worth nearly $800,000 sold at Philly corner store

The Brief A winning lottery ticket was sold at a cornerstore in Philadelphia this week. The winner will receive nearly $800,000!



One lucky winner is kicking off the month of May on a very high note!

What we know:

A winning ticket for the Deep Pockets game was sold at Mason Grocery on Lyceum Avenue in Philadelphia on May 1.

The $20 ticket is now worth $798,244!

Mason Grocery will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

What you can do:

The winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.