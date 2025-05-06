Lottery ticket worth nearly $800,000 sold at Philly corner store
PHILADELPHIA - One lucky winner is kicking off the month of May on a very high note!
What we know:
A winning ticket for the Deep Pockets game was sold at Mason Grocery on Lyceum Avenue in Philadelphia on May 1.
The $20 ticket is now worth $798,244!
Mason Grocery will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
What you can do:
The winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania Lottery.