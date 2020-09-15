Community College of Philadelphia officials announce spring 2021 classes will be held online

article

If you are a student at Community College of Philadelphia, your spring 2021 classes will primarily be online, repeating the fall 2020 semester, school officials announced Tuesday.

College President, Doctor Donald Guy Generals, made the announcement in the hopes an early decision helps students plan for classes around schedules which include full-time jobs and childcare, part-time jobs or caring for aging family members.

The early announcement is also designed to help college staff continue to provide online courses effectively.

Some credit classes that are designed for face-to-face instruction will continue to be held on campus on a case-by-case basis, as long as it can be done safely.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our top priorities in planning for the spring semester,” said Dr. Donald Guy Generals, College president. “As we head into fall and winter, there still remains a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Philadelphia. And while we hope the situation significantly improves by spring, we want to err on the side of caution to keep our students and the rest of our city safe, much as we did for the fall semester.”

The school’s Virtual Student Resource Center will continue to be a go-to for academic advising and financial aid assistance and counseling, among the many services it offers and students are encouraged to use this resource.

Winter term registration begins online Monday, October 19, while registering for spring classes begins Monday, October 26. Additional information can be found at the school’s website, here.

