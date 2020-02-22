Community comes together after devastating West Philadelphia fire displaces 24

A devastating fire turns the lives of two dozen people upside down in West Philadelphia.

Flames broke out at a home on the 6100 block of Walnut Street around noon Saturday.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” stated Patricia Bell.

Bell is forced to find a temporary place to live. She and 24 others have been displaced by the fire, which affected nine homes.

“It’s indescribable. It hurts so bad. This was my parents’ home and this is where I was raised. This is my neighborhood and community and to see that. It leaves you kind of empty,” Bell explained.

Friends and family members of those affected turned out Saturday evening to assess the damage and assist in cleanup. A process that will take time.

“Just coming together to console each other and offer support and offer a helping hand,” said neighbor Terrance Williams.

“This is a tight group here?” asked FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.

“Yes, yes,” Williams replied.

Bell agrees with the sentiment. Not even a fire could break the bond in the neighborhood.

“We take care of our own. We love each other. We have our issues, we have our problems, but in the crunch, we come out for each other,” Bell said.

However, Bell did not have homeowners insurance and that may be the toughest part.

“Well, what I’d like to do is go someplace and sit down and try to get my thoughts together, but then we’re going to have to find how we’re going to get this fixed up,” Bell added.

According to Red Emergency Paw Relief Team, eight pets — including six cats, one dog and one puppy — were affected by the fire. All were reported safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

