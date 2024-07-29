Community disputes 'illegal speakeasy' in Southwest Philly after man shot in field

A 37-year-old man is recovering after being shot Sunday night outside what Philadelphia Police described as an illegal speakeasy in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators say the beer bottles, 65 pound boxes of raw chicken and sacks of charcoal left over were some of the evidence from an illegal party in a wooded lot near 60th and Lindbergh Streets.

"What we have additionally discovered in this area is a vast open field speakeasy" said Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

Related article

However, residents who live on the block say police have the wrong idea.

"This is under the tree they come and sit in the shade. So where is the speakeasy? " asked Jeffery Harmon.

Harmon proudly took Fox 29 on a tour of what he calls a "summertime community gathering center" for the West African community. Sunday night’s shooting happened during a Liberian Independence Day celebration but it happened in an alley adjacent to the makeshift community center.

"We play chess, we discuss issues, and we educate people and register them to vote" said Harmon.

He says it’s one of the few places in the neighborhood where there is a tree canopy of shade. He says regulars stop by to have a bottle of water and talk about the days events. The property is a makeshift clubhouse of discarded furniture, grills and coolers. It also has a exercise area, pool table, and podium for political debates.

It also has a bar. But Harmon says Sunday night friends pooled money together for food and drinks for the 2 day a party. He claims alcohol was not sold. It’s unclear who actually owns the property.

"I don’t want people to the wrong impression that we are doing something illegal"

Issues surrounding illegal drinking establishments have been an issue in Philadelphia for years. Back in January, 2people were killed and 4 others were injured in a shooting outside a suspected illegal speakeasy in Strawberry Mansion. And last week residents in the 19th District in Southwest Philadelphia complained to police about speakeasies in their neighborhood at a community meeting on gun violence.

Harmon, a 20 year resident of the block is hoping to get to the bottom of Sunday nights shooting.

"I am still involved in the community so I have to know. So I am waiting on pieces information to put it together to find out what really happened" he added.

Police are still investigating the shooting. So far there have been no arrests or a motive.

No charges have been filed against Harmon for operating a speakeasy.