Community to restore Malcolm X Memorial Park after devastating fire

The center of a beloved park in the heart of West Philadelphia is still surrounded by yellow tape after a fire two weeks ago.

The fire happened just after 6:15 a.m. on Saturday March 2, according to Philadelphia Fire. The small building at Malcolm X Memorial Park was destroyed, which includes the men’s and women’s restrooms, a storage room and the electrical system.

Philadelphia Fire said two people were injured and the cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Most of all, people are concerned over the old mural painted on the exterior walls of the building that depict Malcolm X and his wife Dr. Betty Shabazz.

"It was heartbreaking," said Gregorio Cojulun, President of Friends of Malcolm X Memorial Park. "We did so much trying to get it together."

Cojulun said Mural Arts Philadelphia will explore options to restore or replicate the mural honoring Malcolm X.

"Honor him and his legacy. What he did to help the black man and brown man out here in the world as it is today," said Cojulun.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D-Philadelphia District 3) said her office is contributing $270,000 for repairs and State Representative Rick Krajewski says he secured $100,000 in state funding.

"We came together pretty quickly to ensure that we had the resources necessary to bring our beloved park back," said Councilmember Gauthier. "That building contains a mural of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz that’s very important to the community, so on multiple levels, it was upsetting."

On Saturday, the Friends of Malcolm X Memorial Park are holding a community cleanup at 1 p.m.