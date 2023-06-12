Commuters in Philadelphia adapting to detours, road closures from I-95 collapse

Motorists who frequently use Interstate 95 should prepare to reroute their commute for the foreseeable future as crews work to repair a collapsed stretch of highway.

"Just devastating honestly, the traffic is already pretty bad because 95 has been under construction for a while," Emily Orlando from Northeast Philadelphia told FOX 29.

Officials say the collapse happened Sunday morning when a tanker truck hauling gasoline overturned underneath an overpass and exploded, causing the highway above to give way.

The driver of the truck, identified told FOX 29 by family members as Nathaniel Moody, was killed in the explosion. Miraculously, however, there were no reported injuries to motorists or bystanders.

Officials said the southbound side of the highway will need to be demolished and rebuilt along with the northbound lanes. The stretch of highway is expected to take months to rebuild.

Meanwhile, the estimated 160,000 travelers who use the stretch of highway daily are now tasked with discovering a new way to get to and from their destinations.

The City of Philadelphia on Monday night shared a list of detours and closures that are expected to change throughout the rebuild:

Castor Avenue on-ramp (for I-95 northbound) Closed

Closed

Aramingo Avenue/I-95 on and off-ramps On-ramp to I-95 northbound closed Betsy Ross off-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

On-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Betsy Ross off-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Bridge Street ramp I-95 on-ramp at Bridge Street closed All traffic on Tacony Street will flow northbound only from Bridge Street to New State Road

I-95 on-ramp at Bridge Street closed

All traffic on Tacony Street will flow northbound only from Bridge Street to New State Road

Tacony Street and Tacony-Palmyra Bridge Tacony Palmyra Bridge traffic onto Tacony Street closed All traffic continues westbound on to Levick Street

Tacony Palmyra Bridge traffic onto Tacony Street closed

All traffic continues westbound on to Levick Street

Cottman Avenue exit and State Road closures State Road from Cottman Avenue to Longshore Avenue will be one-way, southbound travel only.

State Road from Cottman Avenue to Longshore Avenue will be one-way, southbound travel only.

Southbound I-95 detour Exit I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue At the end of the ramp, right on Bleigh Street Follow Bleigh to State Road, make a left onto State Road Travel State Road South to Longshore Avenue Re-enter I-95 southbound at State Road and Longshore Avenue

Exit I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue

At the end of the ramp, right on Bleigh Street

Follow Bleigh to State Road, make a left onto State Road

Travel State Road South to Longshore Avenue

Re-enter I-95 southbound at State Road and Longshore Avenue

Northbound I-95 detour Exit I-95 at Aramingo Avenue At the end of the ramp, make a left onto Aramingo Avenue Follow Aramingo Avenue to Tacony Street Turn right on Tacony Street Take Tacony Street northbound around Tacony-Palmyra Bridge loop to New State Road. Continue northbound Travel New State Road to Milnor Street and re-enter I-95 northbound

Exit I-95 at Aramingo Avenue

At the end of the ramp, make a left onto Aramingo Avenue

Follow Aramingo Avenue to Tacony Street

Turn right on Tacony Street

Take Tacony Street northbound around Tacony-Palmyra Bridge loop to New State Road. Continue northbound

Travel New State Road to Milnor Street and re-enter I-95 northbound

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is suggesting that motorists coming from I-95 South use West Woodhaven Road to Roosevelt Boulevard onto the Schuykill Expressway the to the Vine Street Expressway. From I-95 North, motorists are suggested to use Vine Street west to Route 76 West to Roosevelt Bouelvard North to Woodhaven Road.

Drivers coming from New Jersey are advised to avoid the Betsy Ross Bridge and use the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge for South I-95 or use the Ben Franklin Bridge.

No matter which reroute you have to make for your daily commute, you'll need to pack your patience.

"I'll probably leave a little bit earlier, I think people will get into a groove within the first week or two and figure out where they are going to go and figure out the transportation, but I'll be using my apps that tell me where there is construction and traffic to reroute when I go," Orlando said.