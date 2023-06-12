Expand / Collapse search

I-95 collapse: Truck driver involved in tanker crash identified by family

By FOX 29 Staff
Nathaniel Moody, 53 (Family Photo)

PHILADELPHIA - Family members have identified a man they say was driving a tanker truck that crashed and burst into flames, eventually leaving parts of I-95 completely destroyed Sunday morning.

Nathaniel Moody, 53, has been identified by family members as the driver of the truck. 

Family members say officials informed them that human remains were recovered at the site of the crash and collapse, but they have not yet been positively identified.

Moody's family described him as a husband, father, and experienced driver with more than 10 years behind the wheel. They say he was transporting fuel for a company in Pennsauken, New Jersey at the time of the crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of a gasoline when officials say it lost control on the Cottman Avenue off-ramp curve, overturned, crashed on its side and caught fire.

Extreme heat from the fire caused an overpass on the northbound side to completely collapse, while also compromising the southbound portion of the highway. 

Crews recovered the trapped truck from under debris Monday morning, but no further details have been released regarding the crash as it remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported to people on the interstate at the time, despite several videos showing cars driving past the fire prior to the collapse.

Watch: Flames, smoke erupt as cars drive past I-95 collapse

Video submitted from FOX 29 viewer Tara Hallinan show the terrifying moments smoke and flames came billowing from under I-95 as an overpass collapsed.

As officials continue to investigate the collapse, city, state and federal leaders are working to resolve major travel issues caused by the incident. 