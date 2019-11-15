Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

article

If watching family-friendly, romantic Christmas movies is your idea of an amazing night in, one company wants to pay you to do it!

Put on your warm, fuzzy socks, grab a cup of hot cocoa and get paid $1,000 to binge-watch 24 cheesy but satisfying Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days!

CenturyLinkQuote.com is looking for "a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. If you think that's you, we'll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures."

To qualify for this Christmas dream job, there are few requirements:

1. You don't like Christmas—you love it.

2. You must be over 18-years-old and be a US resident.

3. You know how to work the Gram, Twitter, or Facebook. We want someone who's willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.

As if a prize of $1,000 wasn't enough, the company will also hook the winner up with your very own Hallmark binge-watching package that includes:

Streaming service subscription

Packet of hot cocoa

Box of Christmas cookies

String of fairy lights

Mini Christmas tree

More Hallmark swag than you could ever need

To apply, click HERE.