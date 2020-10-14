Complaint: Man fired 'warning shot' on night of Rittenhouse shooting

A Racine man admitted to firing off "a warning shot" on the night prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, fatally shot two protesters in Kenosha, a criminal complaint says. This, two days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Joshua Ziminski, 35, faces one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint notes investigators reviewed multiple videos from the incidents that occurred in Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25. One video, recorded near the Ultimate Gas Station near 60th Street and Sheridan Road showed Ziminski and his wife, with Ziminski holding a black handgun, pointed down, the complaint says. The complaint notes that "in multiple other videos" Ziminski is seen holding the gun at his side while around multiple other people in the street.

Another video from 63rd and Sheridan shows Ziminski and his wife walking near a fire near the gas station, with later video showing Ziminski's right arm pointing the gun toward the sky. The video then shows a muzzle flash, and a gunshot is heard, with Ziminski walking in the area with his arm pointed upwards.

Prosecutors say Ziminski admitted to firing off "a warning shot" before he and his wife were seen leaving the area, and said the firearm had been stolen from their home.

Rittenhouse will not face charges in his home state of Illinois, prosecutors announced Tuesday, Oct. 13 after an investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin. There is no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Rittenhouse remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha, due back in Lake County court on Oct. 30 for an extradition hearing.

His arrest has become a rallying point for some on the right, with a legal defense fund that has attracted millions of dollars in donations. But others see Rittenhouse as a domestic terrorist whose presence with a rifle incited the protesters.

Defense attorneys have portrayed Rittenhouse as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the shooting of Blake, who is Black.